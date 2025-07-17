Palestinian child narrowly escapes DEATH in Israeli school strike - Close-up footage of last video

Palestinian child narrowly escapes DEATH in Israeli school strike

Close-up footage shows girl covering her ears and running, moments before impact.

Adding, arrest warrant will continue:

ICC slams door on Israel’s Netanyahu arrest warrant appeal over Gaza war

Judges at the International Criminal Court have rejected Israel's request to withdraw an arrest warrant for Netanyahu’s former defense chief Yoav Gallant.

The ICC issued the warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant in November 2024 over war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza conflict, charges which the two reject.