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Corona Investigative Committee Hears Dr. Stefan Lanka and Dr. Andrew Kaufman
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62 views • February 19, 2022
Corona Investigative Committee Session 90. Feb 4, 2022.
Dr. Andrew Kaufman and Dr. Stefan Lanka face heavy resistance in their efforts to speak at the Corona Investigative Committee. Watch as the pre-formed false narrative is supported by committee members who share a lack of enthusiasm for the efforts of Kaufman and Lanka to inform a logical perspective that could topple the current unscientific consensus. Will the “official” story rule over logic and honest questions?
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/m5ki2DxKLVxx/
Dr. Andrew Kaufman and Dr. Stefan Lanka face heavy resistance in their efforts to speak at the Corona Investigative Committee. Watch as the pre-formed false narrative is supported by committee members who share a lack of enthusiasm for the efforts of Kaufman and Lanka to inform a logical perspective that could topple the current unscientific consensus. Will the “official” story rule over logic and honest questions?
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/m5ki2DxKLVxx/
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