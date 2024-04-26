GAZA - In Khan Yunis, they continue to dig up Graves containing Hundreds of those Killed by the Israeli Occupied Forces

In Khan Yunis, they continue to dig up graves containing hundreds of those killed by the Israeli terrorists. More than 700 murdered Palestinians, including women and children, have already been discovered in three mass graves that have already been excavated.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.