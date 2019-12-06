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McEnany: Biden doesn't want to incriminate himself
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9 views • December 06, 2019
President Trump's 2020 Campaign Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany talks Elizabeth Warren's drop in the polls and Joe Biden's role in the impeachment process.
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