REVELATION 1:11-15 - Verse by verse commentary #sevenchurches #sonofman #firstandlast #sevenlamps

Commentary including insight into the meaning of First and Last, Seven Churches (Ephesus, Smyrna, Pergamos, Thyatira, Sardis, Philadelphia, Laodicea), what the seven candlesticks (lampstands) are, who is the Son of Man and the sound of Many waters.





Revelation 1:11-15 11 Saying, I am Alpha and Omega, the first and the last: and, What thou seest, write in a book, and send it unto the seven churches which are in Asia; unto Ephesus, and unto Smyrna, and unto Pergamos, and unto Thyatira, and unto Sardis, and unto Philadelphia, and unto Laodicea. 12 And I turned to see the voice that spake with me. And being turned, I saw seven golden candlesticks; 13 And in the midst of the seven candlesticks one like unto the Son of man, clothed with a garment down to the foot, and girt about the paps with a golden girdle. 14 His head and his hairs were white like wool, as white as snow; and his eyes were as a flame of fire; 15 And his feet like unto fine brass, as if they burned in a furnace; and his voice as the sound of many waters. https://heavenscatalyst.org/truth/revelation-commentary/

