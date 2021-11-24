WELP DAVID SUZUKI IS A TERRORIST! HE ISSUED A BOMB THREAT OVER GOVERNMENTS CLIMATE CHANGE INACTION!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
pressfortruth
David Suzuki has been called the “godfather of the environmental movement” in Canada but he can now also add “terrorist” to his title because recently in an interview Suzuki claimed that if the government continues with its inaction on climate change the next phase will be for pipelines to be blown up! His comments have the potential to incite violence from climate change extremists who already view regular average random people to be their enemy. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth exposes David Suzuki for the terrorist he now is while explaining most importantly that you are not the enemy but rather the government is despite what these “activists” want you to think.
If you appreciate my efforts please consider making a contribution here:
SUPPORT:
DONATE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/donate/
PATREON ➜ https://www.patreon.com/PressForTruth
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth
DONATE via Paypal ➜ https://www.paypal.me/PressforTruth
GoGetFunding ➜ https://goget.fund/2UBhENH
Bitcoin ➜ 19pNb9m5NyeDNXqTEAgZ5pyAXJwNroPKwq
Or you can send an e-transfer to [email protected]
If you’re old fashioned like we are and prefer to keep it old school, we also accept cash, cheques, equipment and words of encouragement! You can send us those things here:
Dan Dicks P.O. Box 1521 Squamish BC V8B 0B1
SUBSCRIBE:
BITCHUTE ➜ https://www.bitchute.com/pressfortruth/
ODYSEE ➜ https://lbry.tv/@PressForTruth
FLOTE ➜ https://flote.app/DanDicksPFT
MINDS ➜ https://www.minds.com/pressfortruth
RUMBLE➜ https://rumble.com/user/PressForTruth
BAYSTON➜https://bastyon.com/dandickspft
HIVE ➜ https://hive.blog/@pressfortruth/posts
YOUTUBE (meh) ➜ https://www.youtube.com/user/weavingspider
Sources:
https://nationalpost.com/news/canada/pipelines-will-be-blown-up-says-david-suzuki-if-leaders-dont-act-on-climate-change
https://twitter.com/DavidSuzukiFDN/status/1462888644918665216
https://www.huffpost.com/archive/ca/entry/david-suzuki-stephen-harper-jailed-climate_n_9143278
Squamish #ShutDownCanada Protesters Block Traffic And Yell At Journalist Covering Their Blockade
https://pressfortruth.ca/squamish-shutdowncanada-protesters-block-traffic-and-yell-at-journalist-covering-their-blockade/
Jesse Ventura on Man Made Climate Change – “It’s Not Negotiable, It’s The Truth”.
https://pressfortruth.ca/jesse-ventura-on-man-made-climate-change-its-not-negotiable-its-the-truth/