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WELP DAVID SUZUKI IS A TERRORIST! HE ISSUED A BOMB THREAT OVER GOVERNMENTS CLIMATE CHANGE INACTION!!
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2 views • November 24, 2021
Press For Truth

pressfortruth



David Suzuki has been called the “godfather of the environmental movement” in Canada but he can now also add “terrorist” to his title because recently in an interview Suzuki claimed that if the government continues with its inaction on climate change the next phase will be for pipelines to be blown up! His comments have the potential to incite violence from climate change extremists who already view regular average random people to be their enemy. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth exposes David Suzuki for the terrorist he now is while explaining most importantly that you are not the enemy but rather the government is despite what these “activists” want you to think.

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Sources:

https://nationalpost.com/news/canada/pipelines-will-be-blown-up-says-david-suzuki-if-leaders-dont-act-on-climate-change

https://twitter.com/DavidSuzukiFDN/status/1462888644918665216

https://www.huffpost.com/archive/ca/entry/david-suzuki-stephen-harper-jailed-climate_n_9143278

Squamish #ShutDownCanada Protesters Block Traffic And Yell At Journalist Covering Their Blockade
https://pressfortruth.ca/squamish-shutdowncanada-protesters-block-traffic-and-yell-at-journalist-covering-their-blockade/

Jesse Ventura on Man Made Climate Change – “It’s Not Negotiable, It’s The Truth”.
https://pressfortruth.ca/jesse-ventura-on-man-made-climate-change-its-not-negotiable-its-the-truth/
Keywords
hoaxclimate changeglobal warmingterroristbombblown uppipelinespress for truth pressfortruth
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