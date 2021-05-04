Welcome To Dystopia: Biden To Use 'Private' Firms To Spy On Americans

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CNN and other outlets reported yesterday that the Biden Administration is looking to get around laws restricting domestic spying on Americans by "partnering" with "private" entities and organizations to outsource the spying. The justification is the claimed rise in "domestic terrorism," as evidenced by what Biden has called "the greatest threat to our democracy since the Civil War," AKA the Jan. 6 Capitol breach.