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The United Nations Security Council & Bible Prophecy (Part 1)
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21 views • March 27, 2020
The Book of Daniel and the Revelation of Jesus Christ are not easy books to understand, and this prophecy study isn't going to offer you any air-tight interpretations. It will, however, paint an overall picture of how the animals in Bible prophecy (including the beast in Revelation 13) could fit in with where the world is heading, particularly as they relate to the United Nations Security Council. After you have seen the information presented here, you may be able to better form your own ideas about just how relevant these prophecies are at this point in history.
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What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Grizzly Bear on the park road by Denali National Park and Preserve
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Dragon green screen effects. A MUST WATCH effect that will blow your mind. Fire throwing Dragon by Rise of Zi Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Grizzly Bear on the park road by Denali National Park and Preserve
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Dragon green screen effects. A MUST WATCH effect that will blow your mind. Fire throwing Dragon by Rise of Zi Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
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