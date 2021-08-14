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08.14.21 General Endgame Chatter and Last Minute Reminders
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60 views • August 14, 2021
Morning Folks, Clif High is out of Washington State where he is reporting food shortages. Dry foods EG: Rice ,Beans, Lentils etc require water along with the rule of thumb being 1 gal/person/day ( dont forget the pets ) you need to account for food processing and hygiene /sanitation. Baby wipes will do for GI baths in a pinch btw. Hopefully you are G2G but I didn't see the toy thing coming so you might want to Christmas/b-day shop early. Thats what I have today.
Thanks for coming by and putting some eyes on here.
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Thanks for coming by and putting some eyes on here.
Be the Big 3 folks
Pima, Sancho and E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
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