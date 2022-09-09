Create New Account
America’s Infrastructure Is Falling Apart
JD Rucker
Published 2 months ago
On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, I discussed this story below by Kevin Hughes over at Natural News. While it's clear that between water and electrical grid failures we are starting to enter a very troubling time in America, it's important to remember that we MUST take charge of our own future. That means breaking away from dependence on government as much as possible, even for expected services like utilities.

Some can get off the grid. Others can only supplement and reduce their dependency. Either way, it's important that we start tackling this problem as self-reliant individual American citizens immediately.

