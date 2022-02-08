© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Woher weiß ich, dass sie auf mich steht?
Follow
3
Share
Report
46 views • February 08, 2022
Hast Du schon einmal eine Frau kennengelernt, ihr habt euch nett unterhalten, aber danach ging es irgendwie nicht weiter?
Hast Du danach versucht sie auf Dich aufmerksam zu machen? Es irgendwie in die richtige Richtung zu drehen? Sie für Dich zu erwärmen?
Dann ist das heutige Video für Dich.
So long, dein Orlando..
Link zur Magick Male Academy:
https://www.magickmale.de/online-programme/magickmale-academy/
Geschenke für Dich
Die Kugelübung: https://www.magickmale.de/online-programme/kugeluebung/
Persönliches Gespräch: https://go.oncehub.com/magickmaleconsulting
Social Media
Webseite: https://www.magickmale.de/
YouTube Kanal: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6CXVrpqF0325-544MJvVNg/featured
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/orlandoowen_mm/
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@orlandoowenmm?lang=de-DEst
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/magickmale
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1249903
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pobX6MMUyY8n/
Programme
Magick Male Foundations: https://www.magickmale.de/online-programme/magickmale-foundations/
Mann-Bewusst-Sein: https://mann-bewusst-sein.com/
Feel Different: https://feeldifferent.de/
Alle Programme von Orlando im Überblick:
https://www.magickmale.de/online-programme/
Hast Du danach versucht sie auf Dich aufmerksam zu machen? Es irgendwie in die richtige Richtung zu drehen? Sie für Dich zu erwärmen?
Dann ist das heutige Video für Dich.
So long, dein Orlando..
Link zur Magick Male Academy:
https://www.magickmale.de/online-programme/magickmale-academy/
Geschenke für Dich
Die Kugelübung: https://www.magickmale.de/online-programme/kugeluebung/
Persönliches Gespräch: https://go.oncehub.com/magickmaleconsulting
Social Media
Webseite: https://www.magickmale.de/
YouTube Kanal: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6CXVrpqF0325-544MJvVNg/featured
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/orlandoowen_mm/
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@orlandoowenmm?lang=de-DEst
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/magickmale
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1249903
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pobX6MMUyY8n/
Programme
Magick Male Foundations: https://www.magickmale.de/online-programme/magickmale-foundations/
Mann-Bewusst-Sein: https://mann-bewusst-sein.com/
Feel Different: https://feeldifferent.de/
Alle Programme von Orlando im Überblick:
https://www.magickmale.de/online-programme/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.