The Moho
Apr 25, 2024
10 years was chained under snow, alone and sadness... His eyes trembling in fear asking for help!
A very skinny shepherd mix, there is a mark on his neck from a collar, when you stretch out your hand, he pulls his head in and squints. Waiting for a blow? He could bite my hand in a second, but he shrinks all over, fear in his eyes. Such strength and such defenselessness😢
No fractures were found on the R-images, but this giant cannot walk, he crawls like a spinal cord.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xaEWeAb2myY
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.