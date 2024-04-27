Create New Account
10 years was chained under snow, alone and sadness... His eyes trembling in fear asking for help!
10 years was chained under snow, alone and sadness... His eyes trembling in fear asking for help!


A very skinny shepherd mix, there is a mark on his neck from a collar, when you stretch out your hand, he pulls his head in and squints. Waiting for a blow? He could bite my hand in a second, but he shrinks all over, fear in his eyes. Such strength and such defenselessness😢

No fractures were found on the R-images, but this giant cannot walk, he crawls like a spinal cord.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xaEWeAb2myY

