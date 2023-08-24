X22 REPORT Ep 3147b - How Do You Introduce Evidence, Let The Unsealing Begin, Let The World Witness The Truth

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep 3147b - August 23, 2023

How Do You Introduce Evidence, Let The Unsealing Begin, Let The World Witness The Truth

The patriots are in full control. Trump is prepared to introduce evidence that will show the world how the [DS] interfered in the Presidential election and how the US is being run by a puppet government. Trump is about to unseal it all. The people will witness the truth, some will fight it. The [DS] is preparing covid to cheat in the election but this will fail. They are trying to convince the people that we don't need elections, this will fail. The peoples vote will count once again and the people will take back the country.

