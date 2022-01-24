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Full Disclosure: Revealing Burger King & That Which Has Been Swept Under the Rug [22.01.2022]
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362 views • January 24, 2022
In this episode we will take a look at the senseless murder of 19yr old Kristal Bayron-Nieves at Burger King in NYC. We will also take a look at the bizarre incident concerning Cleveland Browns DT Malik Mcdowell as the hostage situation at Beth Israel in Tx.
5,986 Views jan 22, 2022
KijaniAmariAK - 46.2K subscribers
https://youtu.be/nd4QTwh_Duw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3zyFKfxCkzbM4x8M455hhg
www.Apokalypsis321.com
5,986 Views jan 22, 2022
KijaniAmariAK - 46.2K subscribers
https://youtu.be/nd4QTwh_Duw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3zyFKfxCkzbM4x8M455hhg
www.Apokalypsis321.com
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