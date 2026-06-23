Operation "TrialBlazer", Dr. William Parker, Tylenol and Autism, Brian Hooker, Persecution of Vaccine Safety Scientists - The RSB Show 6-23-26

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TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: FDA Operation "TrialBlazer", Dr. William Parker, Tylenol and Autism, Gentiana Lutea, FDA Autopsy False Reporting, Brian Hooker, Persecution of Vaccine Safety Scientists, Autism Studies Retracted, Supplement Surge, and MORE! https://robertscottbell.com/fda-launches-trialblazer-dr-parker-tylenol-and-autism-gentiana-lutea-fda-child-autopsy-false-reporting-brian-hooker-autism-studies-supplement-surge-and-more/