KARMELO ANTHONY'S PARENTS INDICTED FOR FIRST-DEGREE MURDER 💀 AFTER TEXT MESSAGES ARE EXPOSED❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
You wake up to headlines you didn’t think were real — Karmelo Anthony’s parents indicted for first-degree murder. Not accessory. Not obstruction. Murder.


And the trigger? A thread of text messages prosecutors claim prove premeditation. Not only did they allegedly help cover up the stabbing of Austin Metcalf… but now, authorities are arguing they planned the defense before the crime was even cleaned up.


In court, the lead prosecutor doesn’t even flinch. He reads the texts aloud. One is chilling:


“We’ll say it was self-defense. Don’t panic.”


Another one, just minutes after the incident:

“Delete everything. I’ll talk to him first.”


You glance at the jury. One man blinks too long. Another scratches the back of his neck like he's trying to crawl out of the room.


The defense tries to argue that the texts were taken out of context — that any parent would go into panic mode when their child is involved.


But the timeline is damning. The texts came in before 911 was ever called.


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RDoew_-Z7zo

