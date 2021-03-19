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The White House Forgot To Disable Comments On a Biden YouTube Video and Is Joe Really a 'Deep Fake' President?
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830 views • March 19, 2021
I almost had 447 comments captured from the White House YouTube Channel as they forgot to disable comments on Biden's video with Spamala Harris promoting Biden's Covid Recovery Package. What the heck was that 'Deep Fake' of Biden's 'Ghost Hand' while talking to reporters before he (apparently boarded) Marine One and why was the mainstream media going crazy trying to play up this horrible 'deep fake' as another QAnon conspiracy theory? Give me a break.
#DeepFake #WhiteHouse #GhostHands
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#DeepFake #WhiteHouse #GhostHands
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