As one of the world leaders in cyber tech, Israel hosted 2019 Cybertech in Tel Aviv, with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu making an appearance to speak about the industry developments

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=e1uiwJ3m9KM&pp=0gcJCdgAo7VqN5tD
.
If you appreciate the endless hours and effort I put in to researching & creating this content to help inform the public feel free to support my efforts here: Thank You In Advance 🙏 https://ko-fi.com/rumbledad
FIND ALL SOURCE GOVERNMENT FUNDED R&D LINKS BELOW.
.
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1925226418528563415?t=EB23lY0KvSU3YKJtA0c6Zw&s=19
Dyve Biosciences and UCLA TDG Board Members Bioconvergence: Building a Leading Bioscience Ecosystem in LA- Part I & 2 2020 https://rumble.com/v6toemt-412644629.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
.
(2022)Bio-Digital Convergence Standardization (IEC SEG 12 Webinar) | IEC zoom Sessions
https://www.iec.ch/node/269541
Day #1 https://iec.zoom.us/rec/share/LXNnRavWaBlvPenkH63skY8xh_JYKJYsNVxMTwwjmtx1oqzA99MbBIrTLLRx9WAI.7UDeeDxNTCq0WHy7
.
Day #2 https://iec.zoom.us/rec/share/WqK-wmrAgNjnht-0mYtVcduk8bTInNfsHnw7TjZYC1vTnBKSzyRm_FoNskcMnCI.VCrUmDOZ8I3s7y7K
.
What is Biodigital Convergence https://search.brave.com/search?q=what+us+the+biodigital+convergence%3F&source=android&summary=1&conversation=72bc89f464f6dfa775deb7
.
What Is A Biocyber Interface?
https://search.brave.com/search?q=what+is+a+Biocyber+interface%3F&source=android&summary=1&conversation=63af31abddaceb469c4563
￼￼￼￼
.
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1904952116856176952?t=OrlFNcS8XDWk5DaCN3wWZw&s=19
BIODIGITAL CONVERGENCE:
The guist of it all!
1. https://search.brave.com/search?q=biodigital+convergence+standardization+iec&source=android&summary=1&conversation=9d2d9d43879e87c46210df
.
2. https://search.brave.com/search?q=isreal+leading+the+bioconvergence+revolution&source=android&summary=1&conversation=010c5d2d8e4c3a0af06772
.
3. https://search.brave.com/search?q=Interconnecting+Molecular+and+Terahertz+Communications+for+Future+6G%2F7G+Networks&source=android
.
4. https://search.brave.com/search?q=iobnt+itu+6g&source=android&summary=1&conversation=92c0256ac6265843a4c83a
.
5. https://search.brave.com/search?q=PANACEA%3A+An+Internet+of+Bio-NanoThings+Application+for+Early+Detection+and+Mitigation+of+Infectious+Diseases&source=android
￼￼￼￼￼￼￼
.
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1905824718155907544?t=Z1XXIgAQw9FL-5VhGU-HNg&s=19
Project| IoBNT https://search.brave.com/search?q=Project+%7C+IoBNT&source=android&summary=1&conversation=15bc8c7780b6ae3e529f2d