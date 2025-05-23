BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
As one of the world leaders in cyber tech, Israel hosted 2019 Cybertech in Tel Aviv, with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu making an appearance to speak about the industry developments
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
209 followers
Follow
19 views • 22 hours ago

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=e1uiwJ3m9KM&pp=0gcJCdgAo7VqN5tD

.

If you appreciate the endless hours and effort I put in to researching & creating this content to help inform the public feel free to support my efforts here: Thank You In Advance 🙏 https://ko-fi.com/rumbledad

FIND ALL SOURCE GOVERNMENT FUNDED R&D LINKS BELOW.

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1925226418528563415?t=EB23lY0KvSU3YKJtA0c6Zw&s=19


Dyve Biosciences and UCLA TDG Board Members Bioconvergence: Building a Leading Bioscience Ecosystem in LA- Part I & 2 2020 https://rumble.com/v6toemt-412644629.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

.

(2022)Bio-Digital Convergence Standardization (IEC SEG 12 Webinar) | IEC zoom Sessions

https://www.iec.ch/node/269541

Day #1 https://iec.zoom.us/rec/share/LXNnRavWaBlvPenkH63skY8xh_JYKJYsNVxMTwwjmtx1oqzA99MbBIrTLLRx9WAI.7UDeeDxNTCq0WHy7

.

Day #2 https://iec.zoom.us/rec/share/WqK-wmrAgNjnht-0mYtVcduk8bTInNfsHnw7TjZYC1vTnBKSzyRm_FoNskcMnCI.VCrUmDOZ8I3s7y7K

.

What is Biodigital Convergence https://search.brave.com/search?q=what+us+the+biodigital+convergence%3F&source=android&summary=1&conversation=72bc89f464f6dfa775deb7

.

What Is A Biocyber Interface?

https://search.brave.com/search?q=what+is+a+Biocyber+interface%3F&source=android&summary=1&conversation=63af31abddaceb469c4563

￼￼￼￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1904952116856176952?t=OrlFNcS8XDWk5DaCN3wWZw&s=19


BIODIGITAL CONVERGENCE:

The guist of it all!

1. https://search.brave.com/search?q=biodigital+convergence+standardization+iec&source=android&summary=1&conversation=9d2d9d43879e87c46210df

.

2. https://search.brave.com/search?q=isreal+leading+the+bioconvergence+revolution&source=android&summary=1&conversation=010c5d2d8e4c3a0af06772

.

3. https://search.brave.com/search?q=Interconnecting+Molecular+and+Terahertz+Communications+for+Future+6G%2F7G+Networks&source=android

.

4. https://search.brave.com/search?q=iobnt+itu+6g&source=android&summary=1&conversation=92c0256ac6265843a4c83a

.

5. https://search.brave.com/search?q=PANACEA%3A+An+Internet+of+Bio-NanoThings+Application+for+Early+Detection+and+Mitigation+of+Infectious+Diseases&source=android

￼￼￼￼￼￼￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1905824718155907544?t=Z1XXIgAQw9FL-5VhGU-HNg&s=19


Project| IoBNT https://search.brave.com/search?q=Project+%7C+IoBNT&source=android&summary=1&conversation=15bc8c7780b6ae3e529f2d


Keywords
trump20242030covid
