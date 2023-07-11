Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
New Global Gold-Backed Currency Release
channel image
The Kokoda Kid
74 Subscribers
165 views
Published 20 hours ago

THE COUNTDOWN HAS BEGUN!

In less than 2 weeks time, a new global gold-backed currency is set to be released and it's not the central banksters doing this.

Watch this video to learn more about what's in store in this bold, new world. Also, be sure to go to the John Williams channel for more information.

Video Source:

'ThisIsJohnWilliams' on Youtube

Closing theme music:

'Too Crazy' by David Fesliyan

Fesliyan Studios

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between 'ThisisJohnWilliams'

or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.


f tue21:15

Keywords
fiat currencyfiat moneycurrencygold backedus dollargold-backedreserve currency

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket