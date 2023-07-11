New Global Gold-Backed Currency Release

THE COUNTDOWN HAS BEGUN!
In less than 2 weeks time, a new global gold-backed currency is set to be released and it's not the central banksters doing this.
Watch this video to learn more about what's in store in this bold, new world. Also, be sure to go to the John Williams channel for more information.
Video Source:
'ThisIsJohnWilliams' on Youtube
Closing theme music:
'Too Crazy' by David Fesliyan
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between 'ThisisJohnWilliams'
or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
f tue21:15
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.