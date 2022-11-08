It Took Killing Someone to Teach Me How to Pray

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Death at a crossroads forced a young 17-year-old Jacinta to make the biggest leap of faith in her life — accept forgiveness and come to Christ, or descend into despair after killing a motorcyclist. Guilty on all charges, Jacinta's life would never be the same, but for reasons only a culture of life can shock and surprise. Join John-Henry Westen as he discusses Jacinta's harrowing accident, the aftermath, and how Jacinta chose to live life after death.
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