It Took Killing Someone to Teach Me How to Pray

Death at a crossroads forced a young 17-year-old Jacinta to make the biggest leap of faith in her life — accept forgiveness and come to Christ, or descend into despair after killing a motorcyclist. Guilty on all charges, Jacinta's life would never be the same, but for reasons only a culture of life can shock and surprise. Join John-Henry Westen as he discusses Jacinta's harrowing accident, the aftermath, and how Jacinta chose to live life after death.
