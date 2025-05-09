Economic "Soft Landing"...Straight into Hyperinflation #GDPContraction

May 8, 2025

They say it’s a “soft landing”, while history tells a different story. The proof is in the pattern seen over many years with 4,800+ fiat currencies already lost to hyperinflation. Can we really afford to ignore the warning signs? Let us know some of the ways you've been impacted by inflation.





Set An Appointment with us here! https://zangenterprises.info/consulta... Or

Call us! 📞 833.GLD.ZANG or 833.453.9264

We are here to be of service to YOU!





The content on this channel is for informational and educational purposes only, reflecting my personal experiences and opinions. I am not a financial advisor, CPA, or attorney, and nothing shared should be considered professional advice. It’s essential to stay informed and conduct thorough research before making any financial decisions. Always do your own research and consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.





Lynette Zang is an economist that has been involved in the markets at some level since 1964, as a student, banker, stockbroker and precious metals and currency analyst. She has been studying currency lifecycles since 1987 and discovered similar social, economic, and financial patterns that occur throughout the stages of a currency’s lifetime. She believes that recognizing these patterns enables people to see what’s coming and make well-informed choices that put their best interest first.





Together, Lynette, her team of experts and special guests share how to best prepare for economic uncertainty. Focus will be in the areas of Lynette’s mantra and how to be equipped in the key areas of Food, Water, Energy, Security, Wealth Preservation, Barterability, Shelter and last, but certainly not least, Community.





This channel is dedicated to supporting sound money globally and building a community that connects us worldwide. Subscribe and keep watching and you too shall have the knowledge needed to make educated choices and thrive through whatever the future holds.

Transcript