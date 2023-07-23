Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Rand Paul uncovers evidence Fauci perjured himself to Congress
channel image
Data Dumper
948 Subscribers
39 views
Published a day ago

Kim Iversen, July 19, 2023


FAUCI LIED: Rand Paul Uncovers Evidence Fauci Perjured Himself To Congress


Feeling nauseous? Get 20% off your ReliefBand and free shipping when using promo code “KIM” at https://www.reliefband.com/


Thank you for watching the fully independent Kim Iversen Show. Get the FULL SHOW without ever missing a segment here: https://rumble.com/c/KimIversen


Become a member of my LOCALS community here: https://kimiversen.locals.com

You will gain access to exclusive content, behind-the-scenes videos, valuable information, and even connect with me personally and others as well. It's a great way to support my independent media channel while receiving more content.


Sign up for my FREE email newsletter here to get notifications of livestreams and segments: http://KimIversenemailsignup.com (I will never spam you or sell your info)


Other ways to support the channel include PayPal

https://paypal.me/KimIversenShow


Follow Kim on Instagram: @KimIversen

Find Kim on Facebook: @KimIversenOfficial


The audio version of this show is available on:

iTunes: https://apple.co/2O38qVR

Google Play: https://bit.ly/2HrrGfk

Stitcher: https://bit.ly/2TNUGnk

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2XWWcTl

Keywords
rand paulcongressevidencefauci

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket