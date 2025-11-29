This is the most jaw-dropping 4 minutes and 21 seconds you will watch this year.

Nicole Shanahan — ex-wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin, former running mate of RFK Jr., and someone who personally signed nine-figure philanthropy checks — just went full whistleblower on the entire Silicon Valley “tech wife mafia” and how they were used.





Her exact words (full clip attached):

“I don’t think many of the tech mafia wives realize… they were used to set the groundwork for what Klaus Schwab calls The Great Reset.

Their money especially was being conscripted through a network of NGO advisors, Hollywood, Davos, and their own companies.

A really small group of people… completely blind to how their groundwork is being used to enable these Great Reset policies.”





Then she turns the knife inward:

“These women find their meaning through philanthropic work. I really believed I was helping Black communities and indigenous communities rise up.

But now the problems have gotten worse. Crime worse. Mental health worse. The whole model is broken.

At the end of the day they always go: ‘But climate change.’

Social justice + climate change — it gets progressive women 100% of the time.”





She even says many now believe the biggest “climate change issues” are actually geoengineering issues.





This isn’t some random podcast bro.





This is a woman who lived in the mansions, sat on the boards, flew private to Davos parties… and is now saying:

“We were the useful idiots.”