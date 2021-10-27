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Godsdienstgekkie Stief richt het woord tot Hugo de Jonge en Mark Rutte.
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172 views • October 27, 2021
Godsdienstwaanzinnige Stief van Bokhoven heeft er de pest in en richt het woord tot Hugo de Jonge en Mark Rutte, want die zijn bezig met oorlogsmisdaden en ze gaan een brug te ver, alles wordt afgepakt, met je rare kopje. Nou, dat wilde wappie Stief even kwijt aan de overheid.
Zo te zien is de mafkees weer geheel hersteld nadat hij op de kermis in Someren had lopen opruien, de wondjes die hij maar wat graag liet zien zijn als sneeuw voor de zon verdwenen, hij mag daar wel een kaarsje voor branden in zijn ambassade van God. Aanstellertje.
Zo te zien is de mafkees weer geheel hersteld nadat hij op de kermis in Someren had lopen opruien, de wondjes die hij maar wat graag liet zien zijn als sneeuw voor de zon verdwenen, hij mag daar wel een kaarsje voor branden in zijn ambassade van God. Aanstellertje.
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