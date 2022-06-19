Explaining the Faith - New Age Yoga, Reiki, Ouija Boards, Horoscopes

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Fr. Chris Alar.
Streamed live on Jun 18, 2022 Does the Church allow Yoga, Reiki, Ouija Boards, Horoscopes, dream catchers, Astrology, Tai Chi, tarot cards, etc., or are these New Age superstitions? Fr. Chris Alar explains.
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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PZqFJoDlnQk