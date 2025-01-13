Storming and Destruction in Balata Camp

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israeli occupation forces stormed the Balata refugee camp east of Nablus city in the northern West Bank, using a large number of military vehicles and two bulldozers. They destroyed the camp's infrastructure and demolished several martyr memorials. This was done under heavy fire cover, causing terror among the residents.stand up: Continuous raids on Balata Refugee Camp are being carried out by the occupation forces, the latest of which occurred at dawn today. These raids resulted in the destruction of the Martyrs' Monument, the vandalism of streets, and the intimidation of residents.
Interview: Eyewitnesses
Reporting: Faris odeh
Filmed: 06/01/2025
