MEET THE MANAGER 😅 OF THE QUALITY LEARING CENTER IN MINNESOMALIA

NEW: Manager of the Quality Learing Center says there is no fraud going on as he stands in front of a sign that is spelled wrong.





The manager says the center has never closed once over the last 8 years & pointed to the busy parking lot as proof they were in business.





Bizarrely enough, MN Department of Children commissioner Tikki Brown claimed, within hours of this video’s production, that the Quality Learing Center closed down last week.





Video: rovingreporter / tt.









Source: https://x.com/CollinRugg/status/2006031966181941687