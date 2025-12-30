MEET THE MANAGER 😅 OF THE QUALITY LEARING CENTER IN MINNESOMALIA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NEW: Manager of the Quality Learing Center says there is no fraud going on as he stands in front of a sign that is spelled wrong.
The manager says the center has never closed once over the last 8 years & pointed to the busy parking lot as proof they were in business.
Bizarrely enough, MN Department of Children commissioner Tikki Brown claimed, within hours of this video’s production, that the Quality Learing Center closed down last week.
Video: rovingreporter / tt.