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The O'Connell Report: • Owen Shroyer Arrest • Breaking Up America
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145 views • September 02, 2021
The O'Connell Report: August 28, 2021
Episode 69: • Owen Shroyer Arrest • Breaking Up America • Bannon Wants Shadow Government
(Source Video) Brendon O'Connell: https://www.talpiot.tech
Re: First Published August 28, 2021
It's become increasingly clear, first they ghettoized and broke us up in cyber space, now they plan to do it in the 3D world America.
Owen Shroyer handed himself into authorities on Friday on his well publicized "misdemeanor charges". Many Infowars "dick pills" will be sold and Shroyer becomes a hero to the eternally gullible. Dr Henry KISSINGER'S right hand man Dr Steve PIECZENIK is so proud :-)
WARNING: with regards vaccination hysteria on both sides, at all levels...be very cautious with regards reporting of endless deaths and vaccine injuries. I have asked people to look at who they are quoting, nearly ALL are "he said she said"...one useless click bait website or video quoting another. Just because a "retired air-force officer" from Australia says three children died post vaxx...doesn't mean it happened. Demand proof - not hearsay and hysteria. I have seen regular vaccine reactions before covid ever came along - just no one ever reported them. Like the endless deaths and chaos of the 2007 worst flu season ever. Infants to toddlers to fit young men dropped dead...no one bothered to report it; except the chaos in the hospitals. I had an extremely bad reaction to a flu vaxx in 1997 and I 'choose' not to become sick, or worse. If I get sick, I can be treated like anyone else who made a "life style" decision. Like people who eat McDonald's all day and end up with heart disease. People who get diabetes from eating endless candy. People who kill themselves with tobaccos and alcohol - none of them are refused treatment and I expect to be treated as well. Thats my "informed" decision.
This is the age of "destabilized perception". Lies are everywhere. Coming at you from all sides. "Change the lead, change the story, it's not a new concept."
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Episode 69: • Owen Shroyer Arrest • Breaking Up America • Bannon Wants Shadow Government
(Source Video) Brendon O'Connell: https://www.talpiot.tech
Re: First Published August 28, 2021
It's become increasingly clear, first they ghettoized and broke us up in cyber space, now they plan to do it in the 3D world America.
Owen Shroyer handed himself into authorities on Friday on his well publicized "misdemeanor charges". Many Infowars "dick pills" will be sold and Shroyer becomes a hero to the eternally gullible. Dr Henry KISSINGER'S right hand man Dr Steve PIECZENIK is so proud :-)
WARNING: with regards vaccination hysteria on both sides, at all levels...be very cautious with regards reporting of endless deaths and vaccine injuries. I have asked people to look at who they are quoting, nearly ALL are "he said she said"...one useless click bait website or video quoting another. Just because a "retired air-force officer" from Australia says three children died post vaxx...doesn't mean it happened. Demand proof - not hearsay and hysteria. I have seen regular vaccine reactions before covid ever came along - just no one ever reported them. Like the endless deaths and chaos of the 2007 worst flu season ever. Infants to toddlers to fit young men dropped dead...no one bothered to report it; except the chaos in the hospitals. I had an extremely bad reaction to a flu vaxx in 1997 and I 'choose' not to become sick, or worse. If I get sick, I can be treated like anyone else who made a "life style" decision. Like people who eat McDonald's all day and end up with heart disease. People who get diabetes from eating endless candy. People who kill themselves with tobaccos and alcohol - none of them are refused treatment and I expect to be treated as well. Thats my "informed" decision.
This is the age of "destabilized perception". Lies are everywhere. Coming at you from all sides. "Change the lead, change the story, it's not a new concept."
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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