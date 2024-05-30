Netanyahu Met With U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham in Jerusalem Today 🤮

Expressing deep gratitude for the Senator's unwavering support.
"The International Court of Justice — you are a joke. The senior judge of the ICJ is a clear anti-Semite," said Graham during the meeting.
