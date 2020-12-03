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Freedom Of Speech, Crimes & Cover-Ups & The Kennedy Clan Mystery ~ DONALD JEFFRIES [Age Of Truth TV]
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16 views • December 03, 2020
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All Rights Reserved © AOT TV
NEW VIDEO: Our guest on AGE OF TRUTH TV is American best-selling Author, Lecturer, Political Analyst, Talkshow Host and Conspiracy Researcher DONALD JEFFRIES. One of the top-experts on the Kennedy Clan assassinations and family history, as well as the political climate in general and the hidden history of the American politics and the financial economic power structure. He is a researcher of false flags attacks, cover-ups and secret societies.
A fascinating, enlightening and compelling interview with Donald Jeffries by Age Of Truth TV presenter and investigative reporter, Lucas Alexander.
According to Jeffries, the US government has spent as much time covering up conspiracies as it has helping the American people. In his book "Hidden History", you will see the amount of effort that our government has dedicated over the past fifty years to lying and covering up the truth to the world.
Starting with the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, Donald Jeffries chronicles a wide variety of issues that have plagued our country's history. Whether it is the assassinations of MLK and RFK, Iran-Contra, the Oklahoma City bombing, TWA Flight 800, voting fraud, or 9/11, every major disaster or war that we've witnessed has somehow been distorted by those who are supposed to be protecting us. Jeffries also delves into extensive research on the death of John F. Kennedy, Jr. - and what he finds will shock you.
Jeffries spares no one and nothing in his popular books. What they didn’t teach you in school about Benjamin Franklin, The Freemasons, John Brown, Abraham Lincoln, the Spanish American War, Prohibition, the atrocities of Union troops during the Civil War, and Allied troops during World War II, are documented in great detail. The Nuremberg Trials are presented as the antithesis of justice. In the follow-up to his previous, bestselling book Hidden History: An Expose of Modern Crimes, Conspiracies, and Cover-Ups in American Politics, Jeffries demonstrates that crimes, corruption, and conspiracies didn't start with the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
SELECTED TOPICS DISCUSSED:
- Donald Jeffries - The history of how he changed his life, and became a,
author and a researcher of hidden agendas conspiracies.
- THE CURRENT WORLD HEALTH CRISIS (2020).
- FREEDOM OF SPEECH.
- THE KENNEDY ASSISINATION MYSTERIES, JFK, RFK, JFK JR.
- 5G and Electromagnetic Frequencies.
- CLIMATE CHANGE.
- Presidents & Politics: DONALD TRUMP, CLINTONS, BUSH, LINCOLN
etc.
- SECRET SOCIETIES.
- NEW WORLD ORDER.
- Media Manipulation.
- Covert Operations and Cover-Ups.
- What is a Conspiracy vs. Conspiracy Theory.
- BULLYING (mocking, bullying in schools, workplaces and publicly).
........all this and MUCH MUCH more when Donald Jeffries is in conversation with AOT TV´s Lucas Alexander, filmed on the 19th February 2020 at the AOT TV Studios in Copenhagen, Denmark and Washington, DC, USA.
DONALD JEFFRIES WEBSITE:
https://donaldjeffries.wordpress.com
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2020 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
All Rights Reserved © AOT TV
NEW VIDEO: Our guest on AGE OF TRUTH TV is American best-selling Author, Lecturer, Political Analyst, Talkshow Host and Conspiracy Researcher DONALD JEFFRIES. One of the top-experts on the Kennedy Clan assassinations and family history, as well as the political climate in general and the hidden history of the American politics and the financial economic power structure. He is a researcher of false flags attacks, cover-ups and secret societies.
A fascinating, enlightening and compelling interview with Donald Jeffries by Age Of Truth TV presenter and investigative reporter, Lucas Alexander.
According to Jeffries, the US government has spent as much time covering up conspiracies as it has helping the American people. In his book "Hidden History", you will see the amount of effort that our government has dedicated over the past fifty years to lying and covering up the truth to the world.
Starting with the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, Donald Jeffries chronicles a wide variety of issues that have plagued our country's history. Whether it is the assassinations of MLK and RFK, Iran-Contra, the Oklahoma City bombing, TWA Flight 800, voting fraud, or 9/11, every major disaster or war that we've witnessed has somehow been distorted by those who are supposed to be protecting us. Jeffries also delves into extensive research on the death of John F. Kennedy, Jr. - and what he finds will shock you.
Jeffries spares no one and nothing in his popular books. What they didn’t teach you in school about Benjamin Franklin, The Freemasons, John Brown, Abraham Lincoln, the Spanish American War, Prohibition, the atrocities of Union troops during the Civil War, and Allied troops during World War II, are documented in great detail. The Nuremberg Trials are presented as the antithesis of justice. In the follow-up to his previous, bestselling book Hidden History: An Expose of Modern Crimes, Conspiracies, and Cover-Ups in American Politics, Jeffries demonstrates that crimes, corruption, and conspiracies didn't start with the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
SELECTED TOPICS DISCUSSED:
- Donald Jeffries - The history of how he changed his life, and became a,
author and a researcher of hidden agendas conspiracies.
- THE CURRENT WORLD HEALTH CRISIS (2020).
- FREEDOM OF SPEECH.
- THE KENNEDY ASSISINATION MYSTERIES, JFK, RFK, JFK JR.
- 5G and Electromagnetic Frequencies.
- CLIMATE CHANGE.
- Presidents & Politics: DONALD TRUMP, CLINTONS, BUSH, LINCOLN
etc.
- SECRET SOCIETIES.
- NEW WORLD ORDER.
- Media Manipulation.
- Covert Operations and Cover-Ups.
- What is a Conspiracy vs. Conspiracy Theory.
- BULLYING (mocking, bullying in schools, workplaces and publicly).
........all this and MUCH MUCH more when Donald Jeffries is in conversation with AOT TV´s Lucas Alexander, filmed on the 19th February 2020 at the AOT TV Studios in Copenhagen, Denmark and Washington, DC, USA.
DONALD JEFFRIES WEBSITE:
https://donaldjeffries.wordpress.com
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2020 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
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