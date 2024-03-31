Washington backed down on Imposing Sanctions Against Israeli Settlers in the West Bank - following Israeli Finance Minister's Threats

US backtracks on sanctioning Israeli settlers in West Bank
◾️Washington backed down on imposing sanctions against Israeli settlers in the West Bank following Israeli Finance minister Betzalel Smotrich's threats to bring down the Palestinian economy.
