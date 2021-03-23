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The Reimagination of the Formation and Proliferation of Cancer Cells - A Conversation with Carlos Sonnenschein M.D.
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20 views • March 23, 2021
Have medical textbooks been mistaken when addressing the proliferation of cancer cells? Studies out of Tuft School of Medicine may present a new way of thinking about carcinogens. Tune in to learn:
Why cells proliferate and if this function can be regulated
What allows cells to become cancerous
Why a reductionist view does not solve the problem of cancer
Integrative physiologist and pathobiologist at Tufts School of Medicine, Carlos Sonnenschein, M.D., breaks down his recent insights about how cancer should be perceived and treated.
The established view of cancer as a cellular issue may be on its way out. Dr. Sonnenschein discusses the common error in thinking cell proliferation is inducible and how this relates to cancer cells. This leads to the conclusion that cancer is a tissue-based problem rather than being cellular-based, as is commonly taught.
Carcinogens affect cells and cause disorders to begin occurring. This leads to mutations of the tissue and will cause chaos in its development. Dr. Sonnenschein is on a mission to change the way people think about carcinogens and how we can make a difference in battling cancer development moving forward.
For more information, the Tufts School of Medicine research studies are available online, and Dr. Sonnenschein can be reached at his email address: [email protected].
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/30PvU9C
Why cells proliferate and if this function can be regulated
What allows cells to become cancerous
Why a reductionist view does not solve the problem of cancer
Integrative physiologist and pathobiologist at Tufts School of Medicine, Carlos Sonnenschein, M.D., breaks down his recent insights about how cancer should be perceived and treated.
The established view of cancer as a cellular issue may be on its way out. Dr. Sonnenschein discusses the common error in thinking cell proliferation is inducible and how this relates to cancer cells. This leads to the conclusion that cancer is a tissue-based problem rather than being cellular-based, as is commonly taught.
Carcinogens affect cells and cause disorders to begin occurring. This leads to mutations of the tissue and will cause chaos in its development. Dr. Sonnenschein is on a mission to change the way people think about carcinogens and how we can make a difference in battling cancer development moving forward.
For more information, the Tufts School of Medicine research studies are available online, and Dr. Sonnenschein can be reached at his email address: [email protected].
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/30PvU9C
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