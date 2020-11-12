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On the subject of self-defense and the protection of family, friends and neighbors
The Open Scroll
The Open Scroll
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40 views • November 12, 2020
If you have come to the place in your walk with the Lord where you are willing to be sacrificed as a martyr for His sake, I commend you. Yet, your position may be compromised by factors to which you haven't given adequate consideration.

We are part of a community, with friends, neighbors, and family, and we, therefore, have certain obligations to each other. Our natural instinct is along the line of the strong protecting and providing for the weak and disadvantaged, of fathers and mothers protecting their children, and husbands their wives. What are we to do when our own willingness to be martyred conflicts with our natural inclinations, putting those at risk who might be depending on us? What do we do in circumstances where we ourselves or those we have obligations toward are threatened and it's not a matter of being persecuted for Jesus' sake? What, if any, measures might be taken to protect ourselves and others from those who pose a threat?

These are questions that beg answers. We're going to try to help you answer for yourselves.

The study on TheOpenScroll.com:
https://theopenscroll.com/OnSelf-Defense.htm

How to stay in touch with Bob and Aaron's work:

Subscribe to the blog by email:
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The Open Scroll YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ

The Open Scroll YouTube Community posts:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ/community

The Open Scroll on BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/xp4orNlfAHpZ/

The Open Scroll on Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bobtheopenscroll

Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
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