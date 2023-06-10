GOVERNMENT COVER-UP: The MMR Vaccine, Autism, and the Truth the CDC Tried to Bury

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(June 8, 2023) Children's Health Defense summary of Dr, Brian Hooker speaking at the 2023 'Simpsonwood Meeting: 23 Years Later':
“I saw it clear as day that if children receive the MMR vaccine, specifically African American boys, [that] if they receive the MMR vaccine on time, then they are 386% more likely to get an autism diagnosis than if they simply delayed the MMR vaccine until after 36 months of age — or three years of age,” denoted Dr. Brian Hooker.
This information was disclosed to him by former CDC senior researcher Dr. William Thompson, who was “guilt-stricken” after the CDC tried to bury the MMR vaccine-autism connection.
“There were
five scientists in total in this particular research team to roll in
all the records regarding African American males and the MMR
vaccine,” Dr. Hooker continued. “And they summarily put them in
blue dumpsters and shred all the evidence. Thank God, one Dr. William
Thompson saved all that information, and he shared it with me in 2013
and 2014.”
The full 2023 Simpsonwood rally can be viewed here: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/the-simpsonwood-meeting-23-years-later/simpsonwood-meeting-23-years-later/
Children's Health Defense: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/