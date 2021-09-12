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This is why they want to poison you and subjugate you!!
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360 views • September 12, 2021
Who doesnt think this applies to our current condition? (GO) Graphene Oxide .. What does it do to you? Relaxes you .. makes you compliant ... Why do you think cops that would never follow this type of thinking before are standing idle during unlawful orders are being followed? I bet you they have been VAXXED!
https://www.pnas.org/content/117/24/13339#sec-10
https://www.pnas.org/content/117/24/13339#sec-10
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