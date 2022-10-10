Most Expensive House in London Owned by Founder of Evergrande

https://gnews.org/articles/t53489362
10/10/2022 According to the Financial Times, London’s most expensive mansion Zhang Songqiao bought for Yao Qing is registered under Xu Jiayin, the founder of the Chinese real estate group Evergrande.
