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Silent War Ep. 6144: The Great Reset is Failing. From Fake Aliens to Political Demons, Vax Mutiny
Dustin Nemos
Dustin NemosCheckmark Icon
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133 views • December 16, 2021
In this episode of The Silent War:
Biden admits finally “The Struggle is No Longer About Who Gets to Vote… It’s About Who Gets to Count the Vote”.

Swarm Of ‘UFOs’ Dart Across California Sky, Days After Pilot Records Fleet Of ‘UFOs’ Flying Over Pacific Ocean?

In Denmark a Former Minister is to Be Sent to Prison for 60 Days for ... Opposing Child Marriages.

Noted Cardiologist Blasts the FDA For Downplaying Vaccine-Induced Myocarditis and Approving Experimental Jab For Children – Says An “Extraordinary Number” of Young People Will End Up With “PERMANENT Heart Damage”.

Salvation Army Faces Holiday Shortages After Telling White Donors to Face Their Racism.

Derek Chauvin Pleads Guilty In Federal Civil Rights Case To Avoid Life In Prison.

the Black Hammer Organization has Formed a Coalition With Proud Boys to Stand ‘Against Fauci’s Mandate and the Left’.

Amtrak Suspends Vaccine Mandate Days After Shutting Down Routes Over Staff Shortages.

Democrat Adam Schiff doctored text messages between Mark Meadows and Jim Jordan during Monday's Jan. 6 hearings.

All of this, and more.

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