What If Angron Had Never Received The Butcher’s Nails - 40K Theories

Mirrored Content
The Butcher’s Nails are a series of cranial implants that instil feelings of intense hostility and unchecked aggression within their hosts, turning once sane and reasonable men into little more than frothing berserkers. But what could have happened if Angron, the Primarch of the World Eaters legion, had himself never received such implants?