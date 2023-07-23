Revealed! How did the Russian Geran-2 kamikaze drone find the target?

At the beginning of July 2023, after one of the night Russian attacks by Geran-2 kamikaze drone, it became known that the russians have begun using a new type of these UAVs against Ukraine. They were assembled or entirely produced on the russia territory.
Localizing production of the Geran-2 will likely enable Russia to launch more of these drones against targets in Ukraine. That increased volume could help Russia overwhelm Ukrainian air defense systems and tax Kyiv’s dwindling supply of interceptor missiles.
