Yasiru Ranaraja: Growing Belt & Road Connectivity, Sri Lanka, & Flashpoints

Yasiru Ranaraja discusses whether Pax Americana is really on the decline or not, how Belt & Road connectivity is advancing, BRICS, ASEAN, the geostrategic importance of Sri Lanka, the rising importance of India, flashpoints, and more!





About Yasiru Ranaraja

Yasiru Ranaraja is a researcher on maritime affairs and BRI development. He graduated from Dalian Maritime University, and in 2016 was awarded the Chinese Government Scholarship to complete his LLM at Ocean University of China. He is a Consulting Specialist at China International Economic Consultants Co., Ltd (CIECC) and a Founding Director at Belt & Road Initiative Sri Lanka (BRISL).





*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)