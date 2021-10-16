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CALL TO ALL PILOTS
harrier808
harrier808
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299 views • October 16, 2021
Multiple Pilots Speak Out and Others Die Mid Flight - amazing compilation from DHUB SHARE- This video is IMPORTANT and POTENT

Please share this around the world.

Multiple Pilot speaks and a Pilot/Doc talking about the science behind the mandates or lack of. Great watch, watch at least first 25 minutes (Pilot says how to stop this tyranny Bill on the table: HR4980),

the last 35min is a pilot/dr on Corona Virus/Vaccines/Masks and airline industry's "optics" - He also speaks about how we all have access to Exemptions and always have. Pilot says hes been fighting vaccines his whole life with the airlines...
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy