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Cartels Attack Hospital, Abduct Man & Chop Him To Pieces in the Road
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53 views • December 03, 2019
And, California DA newly elected with Soros money, refuses to indict drug gangs after horrendous shootout. The open border is a false flag to get you to surrender any remaining liberty for a promise of security.
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