Hero Dogs of 9/11 [2011]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Canines have senses of smell that are on average 40x's stronger than ours - that's just mind boggling! These 100 - 300 million receptors (vs. only 5m for us humans) are so sensitive they can even detect emotions (this takes the old adage 'I can smell your fear' a whole new level) and they can even breath through one nostril at a time.
-------
"The fact that they also worked and worked and worked without finding a live subject, some of the handlers would actually take one of their team members and have them do a little hide and seek so the dog could have a find and have a happy reward." - Penny Sullivan
"If it wasn't for the dogs, [I would] probably still be under the rubble" - Genelle
"They will literally put their lives on the line for us" - Nancy Brooks