💥🇺🇸/🇮🇱: IRGC Public Relations, Wave 95 of True Promise 4:

➡️"A large-scale, multi-domain operation by the IRGC Naval and Aerospace forces was executed this morning across the broader West Asia region and the occupied Palestinian territories — in Wave 95 — with trust in Almighty God, under the code name "Ya Hassan ibn Ali (peace be upon him)", dedicated to Bibi Maryam, Ali Mardan Khan Bakhtiari, and all the brave men of Lor — using Haj Qasem, Khaybar Shekan, and Qadr missiles.

➡️The following targets were struck and destroyed:

💬US Army HIMARS systems on Bubiyan Island, Kuwait

💬A US Patriot air defense system in northern Bahrain

💬Assembly points of US MLRS/rocket artillery crews

💬Assembly points of senior US commanders and military advisors in the "Seilbaneh" area, UAE

💬Oracle Corporation AI technology facility (American) in the UAE

➡️A commercial vessel named MCS Ishika, owned by the Zionist regime and sailing under a third-party flag, was struck by powerful IRGC Naval projectiles at Khalifa bin Salman Port, Bahrain.

➡️Additionally, the following locations in occupied Palestine were subjected to heavy and sustained strikes using multi-warhead Qadr missiles: Bnei Brak, Petah Tikva, Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, and Kiryat Shmona.

➡️This wave is ongoing. Reports of offensive actions will be communicated to the grateful Iranian nation."