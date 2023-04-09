White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0763 - Dr Michael Mammone - Report on the crime

Michael was riding his bike along the Pacific Coast Highway, when Smith deliberately ran him over. Smith then got out of his car and began to scream racial slurs about “white privilege”, then stabbed Michael multiple times in the back, before witnesses tackled him.
