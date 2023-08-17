What REALLY Happened with Maui Wildfires

Get the links for each show here:

http://JustinBarclay.com





Up to 80% OFF!

Use promo code JUSTIN

http://MyPillow.com/Justin



Patriots are making the Switch!

What if we could start voting with our dollars too?

http://SwitchWithJustin.com



Grab gear in Justin's store

http://JustinBarclay.com/store



No matter what's coming, you can be ready for your family and others.

http://PrepareWithJustin.com



#ad





FInd Justin..



Podcast: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/53-westmichiganlivewith-28276509/?keyid%5B0%5D=West%20Michigan%20Live%20with%20Justin%20Barclay&pname=podcast_profile&sc=widget_share



Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/JustinBarclay



LOCALS: https://justinbarclay.locals.com



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MrJustinBarclay



Twitter: https://twitter.com/mrjustinbarclay



Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/mrjustinbarclay



Truth: https://truthsocial.com/@mrjustinbarclay



Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mrjustinbarclay



Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/mrjustinbarclay



Gab: https://gab.com/MrJustinBarclay



Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mrjustinbarclay



Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OvxYfTftZdRk/



Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mrjustinbarclay



Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/onboarding/?redirect=%2Fusers%2Fu%2Fmrjustinbarclay%2Fposts



Substack: https://substack.com/profile/41993224-justin-barclay?utm_source=%2Finbox&utm_medium=reader2-nav



