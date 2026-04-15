BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Iran quickly restores underground missile as Trump struggles to verify the destroyed
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10208 followers
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
344 views • Yesterday

Satellite imagery reveals that Iran has rapidly restored its underground missile base, which Trump has brazenly claimed to have destroyed in his two wars. Analysts' reports confirmed on April 15, 2026, revealing bulldozers and heavy equipment clearing debris from tunnel entrances attacked by US-Israel on the surface while Iranian missiles remain completely intact. According to recent reports, Iran is exploiting the ceasefire—reopening access to launchers and ammunition trapped in its underground base near Khomein after airstrikes, but Iran has repaired and relaunched within hours. This is only one of "hundreds of massive missile cities" within granite mountains, built hundreds of meters underground, designed to withstand heavy bombardment.

Iranian excavation of access roads to underground missile bases is simply a war strategy! Iran knows this activity is being monitored via satellite imagery, with the goal of being bombed again by Trump, but this time it appears to be setting a trap to bring down US bombers. A quick victory has become much more difficult, so Trump has opted to attack civilian infrastructure like schools, bridges and power plants, briefly claiming victory. Iran still retains much of its advanced missile arsenal and continues to strike by adapting its tactics. Iran continues to maintain sufficient stockpile capacity for the next 10 years, even single-handedly destroying enemy targets in multiple countries.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

---------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
iranusaunderground missile bases
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Xi Jinping and Pedro Sanchez strengthen Sino-Spanish ties amid global instability

Xi Jinping and Pedro Sanchez strengthen Sino-Spanish ties amid global instability

Patrick Lewis
U.S.-Israeli war with Iran could plunge 32 million into poverty and trigger global economic shockwaves

U.S.-Israeli war with Iran could plunge 32 million into poverty and trigger global economic shockwaves

Jacob Thomas
Russia and China deepen strategic ties, positioning against Western containment efforts

Russia and China deepen strategic ties, positioning against Western containment efforts

Willow Tohi
Trump puts Fed Chair Jerome Powell on notice, threatens to fire him if he doesn&#8217;t resign by May 15

Trump puts Fed Chair Jerome Powell on notice, threatens to fire him if he doesn’t resign by May 15

Lance D Johnson
The Coming Economic Collapse Will Be Three Times Worse Than COVID&#8230; And It Can&#8217;t Be Stopped

The Coming Economic Collapse Will Be Three Times Worse Than COVID… And It Can’t Be Stopped

Mike Adams
The Pentagon&#8217;s Desperate, Doomed Plan to Turn Ford and GM Into Weapons Factories

The Pentagon’s Desperate, Doomed Plan to Turn Ford and GM Into Weapons Factories

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy