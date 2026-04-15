Satellite imagery reveals that Iran has rapidly restored its underground missile base, which Trump has brazenly claimed to have destroyed in his two wars. Analysts' reports confirmed on April 15, 2026, revealing bulldozers and heavy equipment clearing debris from tunnel entrances attacked by US-Israel on the surface while Iranian missiles remain completely intact. According to recent reports, Iran is exploiting the ceasefire—reopening access to launchers and ammunition trapped in its underground base near Khomein after airstrikes, but Iran has repaired and relaunched within hours. This is only one of "hundreds of massive missile cities" within granite mountains, built hundreds of meters underground, designed to withstand heavy bombardment.

Iranian excavation of access roads to underground missile bases is simply a war strategy! Iran knows this activity is being monitored via satellite imagery, with the goal of being bombed again by Trump, but this time it appears to be setting a trap to bring down US bombers. A quick victory has become much more difficult, so Trump has opted to attack civilian infrastructure like schools, bridges and power plants, briefly claiming victory. Iran still retains much of its advanced missile arsenal and continues to strike by adapting its tactics. Iran continues to maintain sufficient stockpile capacity for the next 10 years, even single-handedly destroying enemy targets in multiple countries.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

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