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Aydar Concentration Camp in Ukraine
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171 views • May 29, 2022
"The hero of the second series of the project "On its own Land" is Ivan Maslov. A former prisoner of the Aydar concentration camp, a militiaman from the LPR. He was captured in June 2014, when he was 24 years old.
Film crews of the project "On its own Land" work in the hottest spots of the DPR, LPR and Ukraine, preparing exclusive footage and interviews.
Unique stories of heroes of military special operations, candid accounts of victims - civilians who were subjected to terrible torture and persecution by Ukrainian criminals." - Essence of Time International
Polovinkino location
https://goo.gl/maps/iubjFxL8dnYT73F96
"Captive of Donbass. True stories of former LPR PoWs"
https://youtu.be/iM5Vdi-Z1aA
Film crews of the project "On its own Land" work in the hottest spots of the DPR, LPR and Ukraine, preparing exclusive footage and interviews.
Unique stories of heroes of military special operations, candid accounts of victims - civilians who were subjected to terrible torture and persecution by Ukrainian criminals." - Essence of Time International
Polovinkino location
https://goo.gl/maps/iubjFxL8dnYT73F96
"Captive of Donbass. True stories of former LPR PoWs"
https://youtu.be/iM5Vdi-Z1aA
Keywords
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