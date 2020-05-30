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Media Masters Baiting The Masses
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45 views • May 30, 2020
In the 1950's, a weapon was invented that has become more powerful than America's weapons of mass destruction.
It is the weapon of mass deception and it is right in our own living rooms.
It is the weapon of mass deception and it is right in our own living rooms.
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