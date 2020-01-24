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Microsoft to establish major cloud data center in Israel!!
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121 views • January 24, 2020
Microsoft announced plans to establish major cloud data center in Israel. The tech giant's first cloud datacenter region in Israel will offer Azure cloud computing services to local customers in 2021, with Office 365 to follow.
Microsoft announced plans on Wednesday to establish a major cloud data center in Israel, expanding its global cloud infrastructure to 56 regions in 21 countries.
The tech giant’s first cloud data-center region in Israel will offer Azure cloud computing services to local customers in 2021, with Office 365 to follow. The investment will enable customers to store data within Israel, adhering to local data residency requirements.
Microsoft’s cloud infrastructures currently serve more than a billion customers and 20 million businesses worldwide, the company said. Israeli organizations and enterprises currently using Microsoft’s cloud include Sheba Medical Center, the Tel Aviv Municipality, Check Point and Bank Hapoalim.
#Israel #CloudDate #Microsoft
Microsoft announced plans on Wednesday to establish a major cloud data center in Israel, expanding its global cloud infrastructure to 56 regions in 21 countries.
The tech giant’s first cloud data-center region in Israel will offer Azure cloud computing services to local customers in 2021, with Office 365 to follow. The investment will enable customers to store data within Israel, adhering to local data residency requirements.
Microsoft’s cloud infrastructures currently serve more than a billion customers and 20 million businesses worldwide, the company said. Israeli organizations and enterprises currently using Microsoft’s cloud include Sheba Medical Center, the Tel Aviv Municipality, Check Point and Bank Hapoalim.
#Israel #CloudDate #Microsoft
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